Fraley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Fraley will hit the bench for the second game in a row, with his absence Monday most likely being the result of the Pirates bringing southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill. Fraley owns a modest .655 OPS overall in June, but that should be enough for him to retain a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching while the Reds continue to get hit hard by the injury bug. Starting outfielder T.J. Friedl (hamstring) joined Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) and Matt McLain (shoulder) on the injured list Monday, while Will Benson (elbow) is day-to-day.