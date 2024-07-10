Lodolo came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rockies, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Reds staked Lodolo to a 5-0 lead after two innings, but the southpaw struggled with his command and served up a pair of homers to Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia in the fourth inning before getting the hook after 69 pitches (36 strikes). Lodolo has failed to complete five innings in back-to-back outings, but that comes on the heels of four straight quality starts. He'll try to get back on track in his final trip to the mound before the All-Star break, as he lines up for a home start against the Marlins this weekend.