Lodolo (finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

The throwing session was Lodolo's second in four days, as he had previously tossed 20 pitches to hitters in live batting practice Wednesday. Given that he's been on the injured list only since June 25 with a left finger blister, Lodolo will likely be able to bypass a minor-league rehab assignment, though it's not immediately clear if he'll be activated from the IL during the final week before the All-Star break. The Reds have already announced their starters through Wednesday, so Thursday's series finale versus the Rockies would likely be the earliest date that Lodolo might be activated.