Lodolo allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday.

Lodolo carried a 4-3 lead into the seventh frame before exiting with one out and a runner on first base. That runner came around to score after his departure, costing the left-hander a quality start and a chance at a victory. Despite that outcome, there were plenty of positives in the outing for Lodolo -- this was his first time exceeding 4.2 innings across his past four starts, and he had much better control after walking four batters in two of his previous three appearances. Lodolo holds a 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 89:25 K:BB over 84.2 innings this season.