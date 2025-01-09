Lodolo agreed to a one-year, $1.975 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo finished last season with a 4.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 115.1 innings and continued to struggle with injuries, as calf, groin and finger issues all caused him to miss several chunks of the year. When healthy, the 26-year-old southpaw has shown flashes of what once made him a top prospect, but he'll be hard for fantasy managers to trust until he proves he can stay off the injured list for an extended period of time.