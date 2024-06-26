The Reds announced Wednesday that Marte (suspension) has rejoined the team after completing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.

Marte won't be eligible to return from his 80-game suspension until Thursday's series opener in St. Louis, but since he's back in Cincinnati rather than sticking around in Louisville, the Reds are presumably preparing to add him back to the 26-man active roster ahead of their four-game series this weekend. The 22-year-old struggled to regain his timing at the plate during the rehab assignment, slashing .151/.151/.170 with no walks and a 28.3 percent strikeout rate over 12 games. However, after Marte posted an .822 OPS in 123 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2023, the Reds look as though they'll allow him to iron out the kinks in the majors. He's seen action at third base, second base and shortstop during his rehab assignment and may have to settle for more of a utility role with the Reds initially until he performs well enough to warrant everyday playing time.