Stafura is slashing .294/.351/.441 with one home run, one steal and a 13.5 percent strikeout rate in eight games since getting promoted to Single-A Daytona.

He was dreadful in the Arizona Complex League in a small sample last year (.071 AVG, 43.4 K%) after getting drafted with the No. 43 overall pick, but Stafura seems to have adjusted better to pro pitching in his first full season. He hit .345 with a .486 BABIP and 29 percent strikeout rate in the ACL this year as a 19-year-old, and the real test will be how he fares over a long stretch against Single-A pitchers. Given that he was a prep hitter from the Northeast, it would make sense that he would be a bit of a late bloomer.