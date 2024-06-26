Steer started at first base and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

Steer's been locked in of late, going 11-for-35 with eight RBI over the last nine contests. He began the season as the team's primary left fielder but has played a lot at first base since Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) landed on the injured list in May. With news the Encarnacion-Strand opted for surgery that likely spells the end of his season, Steer is in line to become the club's primary first baseman. That could change when Noelvi Marte (suspension) returns. At that point, with Marte slotted in at third base, Jeimer Candelario could move from third to first.