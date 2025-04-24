Steer started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Steer returned to the lineup after a day off Tuesday and started at first base for the third time in the last four games. Prior to this, he had been limited to designated hitter duty only. Steer is 4-for-13 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in his three starts in the field. He can play multiple positions and has been working on throws from the outfield, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Steer's not putting a timeline when he can play other positions but said "it will be soon."