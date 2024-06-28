Steer went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Steer hit a leadoff double in his second at-bat before coming around to score Cincinnati's third run of the contest and then added a two-run shot in the following frame to extend the team's lead to five runs. The outfielder has now recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games, tallying six RBI over that stretch. He's now batting .286 in June with four homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored.