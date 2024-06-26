Fairchild will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Fairchild has largely served as a short-side platoon outfielder this season, but he'll pick up his fourth consecutive start -- with three coming against right-handers -- as a replacement in center field for the injured TJ Friedl (hamstring). The 28-year-old went 3-for-12 with a double, a stolen base, three RBI and a run across his previous three starts and is slashing .216/.297/.331 overall on the season.