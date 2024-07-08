The Reds placed Fairchild on the 10-day injured list Monday with a spine disc injury.

Fairchild suffered the injury in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers before sitting out the series finale Sunday. He will be eligible to return from the IL at any point after the All-Star break, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to join the Reds by that time. Fairchild had been seeing regular reps in center field with TJ Friedl (hamstring) out, but Will Benson, Blake Dunn or the newly acquired Austin Slater could be in store for added playing time in center.