Fairchild was out of the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers due to a back injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fairchild played all nine innings of Saturday's 5-3 loss, but he apparently picked up the back injury at some point along the way. Though the Reds are seemingly viewing Fairchild as day-to-day, his injury coupled with Nick Martini's (thumb) move to the 10-day injured list perhaps explains why the Reds dealt reliever Alex Young to the Giants on Sunday in exchange for outfielder Austin Slater. Fairchild has been serving as the Reds' primary option in center field in place of TJ Friedl (hamstring), who looks to be about a week or two away from coming off the 10-day IL.