Reds manager David Bell said Monday that he expects Friedl (hamstring) to return from the 10-day injured list in 2-to-3 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati placed Friedl on the IL on Monday after he aggravated a left hamstring strain in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Boston. The Reds called up Levi Jordan from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move to burnish their depth in the outfield, but Stuart Fairchild could be given the first opportunity to replace Friedl as the club's everyday center fielder.