The Reds signed Miley (elbow) to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He'll earn a prorated $2.5 million if in the majors and has a June 1 opt-out, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Miley underwent a hybrid UCL repair on his left elbow last May but is hoping to be ready to contribute at the major-league level but late April or early May of this season. The 38-year-old posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 120.1 innings with the Brewers in 2023, although that came with just 79 strikeouts. The Reds don't currently appear to have room for Miley in their rotation, but that could change by the time he's ready to pitch.