Miley (elbow) is scheduled to resume his rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Currently on Triple-A Louisville's 7-day injured list while he works his way back from the hybrid UCL surgery he underwent on his left elbow last May, Miley has already made two rehab starts with Dayton, but he didn't make it out of the first inning in his most recent outing April 27 due to a groin injury. The veteran southpaw appears to have responded well after resting up for the last week and a half and will slot back into the Dayton rotation this weekend. Miley will eventually report to Triple-A, and if he pitches well with the Reds' top affiliate, he could get a look in the big-league rotation at some point later this summer.