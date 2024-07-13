Marquez (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Mets, The Denver Post reports.

Sunday will mark Marquez's first time pitching in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. The 29-year-old has made six rehab starts since mid-June, during which he posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP alongside a 23:4 K:BB through 17.1 innings between each of Colorado's minor-league affiliates. He's expected to throw 75-to-90 pitches during his season debut and will be matched up against a New York offense that ranks third in the NL with a .742 OPS.