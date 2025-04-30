Marquez (0-5) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

It's been a miserable stretch for Marquez, who has given up a whopping 25 runs over his last four starts. He got just five whiffs over his 86 pitches Tuesday, and his 11 hits allowed established a season worst. The veteran right-hander's expiring contract makes him a logical trade candidate later this summer, and he's struggled mightily in his 10th season in Colorado. Marquez will take a 9.82 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings into a tough matchup against the Giants, currently projected for this weekend in San Francisco.