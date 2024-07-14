The Rockies reinstated Rogers (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Rogers had been in the midst of a rehab assignment with Albuquerque and will remain with the Rockies' top affiliate even though he's made a full recovery from the left rotator cuff strain that resulted in his placement on the IL on June 17. The southpaw had posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 9.1 innings over his five appearances out of the Colorado bullpen prior to landing on the IL.