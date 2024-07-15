The Rockies designated Rogers for assignment Monday.

One day after getting optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, Rogers now finds himself off the Rockies' 40-man roster after Colorado claimed lefty Antoine Kelly off waivers from Texas in a corresponding move. Before his demotion, Rogers had made five appearances at the big-league level this season, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks over 9.1 innings. Rogers will likely stick around with the Rockies as bullpen depth at Albuquerque if he clears waivers.