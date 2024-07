The Rockies outrighted Rogers to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Rogers will stick around in the Rockies organization after he went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment Monday. He had been serving as a reliever for the Rockies but could step into a rotation spot for Albuquerque, with whom he had previously started in nine of his 10 appearances on the season prior to getting called up to Colorado in late May.