Farmer agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockies on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Farmer's mutual option for 2025 was declined by the Twins on Oct. 31, causing the 34-year-old shortstop to enter free agency after spending the last two seasons in Minnesota. He mostly served in a reserve role in 2024 behind Carlos Correa, and across 242 plate appearances in 107 regular-season games, Farmer slashed .214/.293/.353 with five home runs and 25 RBI. Farmer will likely serve a similar role in Colorado behind the 23-year-old Ezequiel Tovar.