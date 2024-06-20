Prosecky (elbow) was cleared to make his season debut Sunday and has appeared in two games for the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, tossing 2.2 innings and striking out seven while giving up two earned runs on two hits.

Prosecky posted a 2.72 ERA over 21 starts for Single-A Fresno in 2023 and should eventually rejoin the Rockies' California League affiliate once he gets more stretched out in Arizona. The 23-year-old lefty had been sidelined all season while recovering from elbow inflammation.