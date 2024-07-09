Gordon is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Gordon was lit it up for five runs on eight hits in his MLB debut this past Sunday against the Royals, but the fact that he pitched into the seventh inning without issuing a walk and while striking out four batters offered some signs of encouragement. The 26-year-old righty may not necessarily be in store for a long-term stay with the big club, but he'll get at least one more turn through the rotation while the Rockies wait for German Marquez (elbow) to complete his rehab assignment before returning from the 60-day injured list.