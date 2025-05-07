Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Gordon will pitch in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tuesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, and with Kyle Freeland starting in Game 1, the Rockies will call Gordon up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the hill in the nightcap. Gordon made eight starts for the Rockies in 2024, losing six of them while posting an 8.65 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 34.1 innings. He's been better across six starts in Triple-A this season with a 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 28 innings.