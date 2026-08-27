Gordon (1-4) earned the win Wednesday, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run on six hits and no walks across seven innings against the Nationals.

Making his second straight turn through the rotation after a nearly month-long stint in the bullpen, Gordon delivered his best performance of the season for his first win. The 28-year-old fired a season-high seven frames in just his third scoreless outing of the year after he was promoted back to being a starter last week after Colorado released Michael Lorenzen. The 28-year-old Gordon now has a 2.68 ERA over 40.1 innings away from Coors Field this year, though his next start lines up to come at home versus Baltimore.