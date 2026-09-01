Gordon completed five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Gordon was cruising until the fifth inning, when back-to-back Orioles doubles resulted in a run. The right-hander quickly rebounded, retiring the next three batters to keep the score tied 1-1. However, a lengthy rain delay before the sixth frame ended Gordon's outing at just 60 pitches (40 strikes). Though that brought an end to his bid for a second straight quality start, Gordon still posted a strong performance, and he ended an up-and-down August by allowing just two runs over 12 innings across his final two starts. He'll look to build on that momentum the next time he takes the mound, which is on track to be a home matchup against St. Louis.