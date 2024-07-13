The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon was demoted after surrendering four homers while giving up six runs over three-plus innings against the Mets on Friday. The right-hander has yielded a total of 11 earned runs over 9.1 frames across his first two major-league starts and will get a chance to reset at Triple-A. Colorado also placed Nolan Jones (back) on the IL on Saturday while recalling outfielder Sean Bouchard and reliever Angel Chivilli from the minors. Gordon's short-lived spot in the big-league rotation will be assumed by German Marquez, who is set to return from the injured list to make his season debut Sunday.