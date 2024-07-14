Frazier will start at third base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game in Boston.

Though he'll stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games as the Royals' leadoff man, Frazier doesn't yet look to be a fixture in the Kansas City starting nine. He's turned in a .235 on-base percentage in his previous four turns atop the lineup, and he's also made starts at four different positions (third base, second base, right field and designated hitter) during that stretch. Instead, Frazier's inclusion in the lineup appears to be a means of Royals manager Matt Quatraro giving rest days to regulars such as Maikel Garcia, who will take a seat Sunday in the series finale.