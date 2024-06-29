Marsh (6-5) earned the win Friday against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

After yielding 10 runs across 8.2 innings his previous two starts, the 26-year-old looked solid in this 91-pitch outing. The only blemish on Marsh's evening was a solo homer allowed to Jose Ramirez in the first inning. The Kansas City right-hander lowered his season ERA to 4.19 en route to his first win since June 8 against Seattle. Marsh is currently slated to make his next start at home versus Tampa Bay.