Ragans (7-6) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Ragans wasn't as sharp as usual but the Royals threw 10 runs on the board as he picked up a second straight win. All the damage against him came in the third inning, capped off by Ketel Marte's two-run blast. Ragans has delivered quality starts in three straight outings and eight of his last nine since the start of June. During that stretch, he's posted a 3.07 ERA over 55.2 frames. Ragans is now sporting a 3.23 ERA with a 146:40 K:BB through 21 starts. His next appearance is projected to be at home against the Cubs.