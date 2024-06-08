Lynch did not factor into the decision in Friday's victory over Seattle, allowing eight runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Lynch stumbled out the gate immediately as he yielded seven runs in the first inning, capped by a titanic 421-foot, two-run homer by Ryan Bliss. The Kansas City southpaw entered the contest with a sterling 1.50 ERA, which ballooned to 5.63 after his eight-run performance. Lynch's next outing doesn't look any easier as he's tentatively slated to face the vaunted Yankees lineup at home.