Fermin will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Fermin will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, with the 29-year-old having now made three starts at catcher and two at designated hitter. With Michael Massey having been cleared to resume playing at second base after initially being limited to DH duties upon his return from the injured list June 24, the Royals should have a regular spot in the lineup for Fermin, at least while he's producing at the dish. Fermin will take a five-game hitting streak into the doubleheader and is slashing .304/.356/.435 over 177 plate appearances on the season.