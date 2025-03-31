Fermin started at catcher went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss against the Guardians.

Fermin made his first start of the season behind the plate. He's 0-for-5 this season. Fermin is a good defensive catcher and should continue to get plenty of reps behind the dish on days Perez plays first base or serves as the DH. Fermin will look to bounce back at the plate after he posted just a .685 OPS last season. He may not get many stats at DH this season with his step back at the plate last season and with more competition for DH duty on the roster.