Isbel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and three total runs in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Isbel didn't play in Game 1 of the twin bill but made a big impact in the nightcap. He singled, stole second base and scored in the fifth frame, scored again following a walk in the seventh, and finished with a solo shot to right field in the ninth. Isbel had been ice cold through six games in July coming into Wednesday, going 1-for-14 with four strikeouts.