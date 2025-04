Isbel isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Colorado.

Isbel went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 7-4 victory in Game 1, and the Royals will now give him the rest of the day off against Chase Dollander and the Rockies. Jonathan India, Drew Waters and Mark Canha will start across the outfield while Isbel sits.