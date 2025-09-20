Lorenzen (6-11) earned the win in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out four.

After conceding a solo homer to George Springer in the first, Lorenzen was able to settle in because his offense provided seven runs of support in the bottom of the inning. The veteran righty fired 113 total pitches in this outing, 71 of them being strikes, and took home his ninth quality start of the season. Through 136 total frames, Lorenzen has pitched to a 4.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 118:39 K:BB. The 33-year-old currently projects to make his next start on the road against the Angels.