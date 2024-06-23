Wacha (4-6) took the loss Saturday as the Royals were blanked 6-0 by the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Making his first start in June after recovering from a foot fracture, Wacha was sharp over 74 pitches (52 strikes) but had no margin for error, and a Josh Smith solo shot in the fourth inning tagged him with the loss. The veteran right-hander has given up two earned runs or less in six straight outings dating back to May 9, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch. Wacha will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.