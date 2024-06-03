Klein (1-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Sunday over the Padres.

Klein worked the ninth inning while the Royals were down 3-1, and they rallied for a walk-off win in their half of the frame. The rookie right-hander has displayed some promise with five strikeouts over his first three innings in the majors, though he's also allowed two runs and four hits. Klein figures to operate in a low-leverage role as long as he's on the Royals' 26-man roster. He's pitched to a 1.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 23.1 innings at Triple-A Omaha this season, showing significant growth from 2023.