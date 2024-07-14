Faedo (4-1) walked a batter and retired one via strikeout to earn the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Faedo needed 12 pitches to close out the top of the ninth inning, then scooped up the win when the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the frame. The righty finished a solid first half of the season in which he posted a 3.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 43.2 innings of relief. Faedo will remain a bullpen option for the Tigers after the All-Star break, and he can give the team multiple innings when needed.