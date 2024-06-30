Triple-A Toledo placed Lange (lat) on its full-season injured list Friday.

The transaction confirms that the surgery Lange underwent this past week to address a right lat avulsion was indeed season-ending. Though the right-handed reliever is currently on the minor-league IL, the Tigers could recall him and place him on the major-league 60-day IL if the team needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster at any point. Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Lange is optimistic that he'll be back to full health for the start of spring training in 2025.