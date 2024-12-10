Lange (lat) is playing catch from 120 feet, three times per week.

Lange underwent surgery on his right lat in June, which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign. The right-hander's ability to be playing catch at this point is a positive sign for his chances to participate in spring training in a couple months. Lange appeared in 21 games out of the bullpen with Detroit last season, producing a 4.34 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 18.2 innings and he figures to operate in a similar role in 2025.