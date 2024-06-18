Lange (upper body) suffered a right lat avulsion and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lange suffered an upper-body injury in his appearance with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, which is now understood to be a right lat injury. The 28-year-old opened the 2024 campaign in Detroit's major-league bullpen before being sent down in late May, compiling 4.34 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 18.2 innings in 21 appearances with the Tigers. An exact timetable for Lange's return will likely be provided following the surgery, but he's set to be placed on the minor-league injured list in the near future.