The Tigers selected Madris' contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. He'll start at first base and will bat sixth in the Tigers' series finale in Toronto.

The lefty-hitting Madris could end up getting a look as a strong-side platoon player for the Tigers after getting his first call-up of the season and joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder/infielder Ryan Vilade, who was optioned to Toledo despite starting in each of Detroit's last five contests. The 28-year-old Madris -- who previously had stints in the majors with the Pirates in 2022 and Astros in 2023 -- had thus far spent the entire 2024 campaign at Toledo, with whom he turned in an .803 OPS to go with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 307 plate appearances. Though he'll get the nod at first base in his Tigers debut, Madris is capable of playing all three outfield spots and could also be an option at designated hitter.