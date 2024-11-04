The Tigers declined Mize's $3.1 million club option for 2025 on Monday, but he will remain under team control and is arbitration eligible, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Mize and the Tigers almost went to an arbitration hearing last winter over a $25,000 difference before reaching a one-year, $840,000 deal that included the club option, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. Mize appeared in 22 regular-season games (including 20 starts) for the Tigers in 2024 and posted a 2-6 record with a 4.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 78:29 K:BB across 102.1 innings.