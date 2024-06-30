Mize left Sunday's outing against the Angels in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize was in the midst of one of his best starts of the season, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings before "cramping up" and grabbing at the back of his left leg according to McCosky. More information on Mize's status will likely come in the near future, but if his departure ultimately does end up being the result of cramping, there's no concern for his availability moving forward.