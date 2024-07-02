Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said in an interview Tuesday that Mize (hamstring) is a likely candidate to be placed on the 15-day injured list, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.

Mize had to depart Sunday's start against the Angels with a left hamstring issue. While the initial hope was that he was merely dealing with a cramp, Hinch said Tuesday that it's more serious than that. Mize would be held out at least through the All-Star break if he is indeed placed on the IL. Matt Manning is a likely candidate to take Mize's spot in the Tigers' rotation.