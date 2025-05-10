Mize was placed on the injured list Saturday due to a hamstring strain, retroactive to May 9, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Mize pitched Thursday and dominated the Rockies, allowing one earned run with eight strikeouts across six innings. However, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Mize felt a sensation in his hamstring late in the outing that was originally attributed to dehydration. The strain is considered mild. The Tigers did not announce a replacement for the rotation, though Keider Montero is an option.