Mize (leg) will undergo further tests on his left leg, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After exiting Sunday's win over the Angels in the bottom of the sixth inning with a left leg injury, Mize will see what the extent of the damage is. In regards to if it was a cramp or not, the right hander said "that's what it felt like" and that he and the team will "see how the next couple of days play out." The severity of his injury will be determined once Mize receives the results of the imaging.