Mize and the Tigers avoided arbitration after agreeing to a one-year, $2.34 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers declined Mize's $3.1 million club option for 2025 earlier in the offseason, but the 27-year-old right-hander will stick around in Detroit at a more team-friendly price. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft has struggled to bounce back from his June 2022 Tommy John surgery, which cost him the entire 2023 season. He broke camp last season as a member of Detroit's rotation but proceeded to turn in middling ratios (4.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 10.8 K-BB%) over his 102.1 innings with the big club spanning 22 appearances (20 starts), and the Tigers ultimately moved him to the bullpen down the stretch. Mize will likely have to compete for a back-end spot in Detroit's rotation once again this spring.